Mac Jones and the New England Patriots are slight favorite vs. the Cleveland Browns Sunday. Cousin Sal explains why he likes the Patriots in this Week 10 matchup. Will New England win by at least 3?Full Article
Cousin Sal is taking the Patriots over the Browns I FOX BET LIVE
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Cousin Sal is taking the Bengals over Browns I FOX BET LIVE
The Cleveland Browns released Odell Beckham Jr. Friday. Browns are the underdogs heading into Sunday's matchup against Joe Burrow..
FOX Sports