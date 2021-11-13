WWE SmackDown: Nov.12, 2021

WWE SmackDown: Nov.12, 2021

FOX Sports

Published

Who will run SmackDown after Universal Champion Roman Reigns clashes with King Woods? Will the injured Sir Kofi Kingston be on the blue brand to assist The New Day monarch against the fully force of the Bloodline? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX!

Full Article