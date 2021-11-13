Who will run SmackDown after Universal Champion Roman Reigns clashes with King Woods? Will the injured Sir Kofi Kingston be on the blue brand to assist The New Day monarch against the fully force of the Bloodline? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX!Full Article
WWE SmackDown: Nov.12, 2021
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Wrestling superstar Natalya talks about WWE return to Bakersfield
23ABC News | Bakersfield
The WWE is making its way back to Bakersfield bringing dozens of talented wrestlers to the stage. Former Smackdown women's champion..
Survivor Series 2021
FOX Sports
WWE SmackDown, Nov. 5, 2021
FOX Sports