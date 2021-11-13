Matthew Wade: Was nervous, thinking it’s my last game
Published
Wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade walked in to bat assuming it’s his final opportunity to represent Australia before smashing an unbeaten match-winning 41 against PakistanFull Article
Published
Wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade walked in to bat assuming it’s his final opportunity to represent Australia before smashing an unbeaten match-winning 41 against PakistanFull Article
Matthew Wade smashed three consecutive sixes off Shaheen Shah Afridi in the penultimate over to seal the game for his team...