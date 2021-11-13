New Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is set to link with George Boateng at Villa Park - over 20 years after he was sent off for a crunching tackle on the Villa U23 coachFull Article
New Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard was once sent off for tackle on club's U23 coach
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Chris Sutton in Steven Gerrard Rangers record jibe as he insists new manager 'doesn't have much to beat'
Daily Record
The Celtic legend acknowledges the Aston Villa boss is a loss for his former club and the Premiership but questioned his record.
Advertisement
More coverage
Steven Gerrard's wife 'wanted him to quit Rangers' and join Aston Villa
Walsall Advertiser
Steven Gerrard left Rangers to become the new head coach of Aston Villa after more three years in Glasgow
-
Ally McCoist admits Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa leaves ‘bad taste’ at Rangers after recent interview – but praises Liverpool legend for ‘most important title in 30 years’
talkSPORT
-
‘The Holte End hate me’ – Aston Villa fans called Steven Gerrard a ‘w*****’ and now Liverpool and Premier League legend is their new manager
talkSPORT
-
Aston Villa were Steven Gerrard’s favourite opposition and Liverpool legend scored for fun against new club – but they denied final shot at glory
talkSPORT
-
Ally McCoist makes 'bad taste' claim over Steven Gerrard's exit from Rangers for Aston Villa
Tamworth Herald