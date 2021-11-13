The 'Tyler Trent Game' was three years ago. Can Purdue shock Ohio State again?
Published
Three years ago, Purdue stunned then-No. 2 Ohio State at Ross-Ade Stadium. Saturday is the first meeting between the programs since that day.
Published
Three years ago, Purdue stunned then-No. 2 Ohio State at Ross-Ade Stadium. Saturday is the first meeting between the programs since that day.
Three weeks ago Ohio State football put up 44 points in the first half against Indiana on its way to a blowout win. It topped that..