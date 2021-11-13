Lewis Hamilton has been disqualified for having a to large DRS opening on his rear wing during qualifying yesterday. The official FIA statement says: Reason The Technical Delegate reported that Car 44 failed the test designed to check the requirements of the last paragraph of Art. 3.6.3 of the 2021 FIA Formula 1 Technical Regulations......check out full post »Full Article
Hamilton disqualified for DRS opening in Mercedes rear wing
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Verstappen fined €50k for touching Hamilton's rear wing?
F1-Fansite
Nov.13- Max Verstappen has been fined € 50.000,- today for touching the rear of Hamilton's Mercedes after qualifying for the..