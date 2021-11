Event: Brazilian Grand Prix Track: Autodromo Interlagos Weather: dry 16.3°C Tarmac: dry 32.5°C Humidity: 73.8% Wind: 0.6 m/s SW Pressure: 927.7 bar Valtteri Bottas scored his 20th F1 pole position of his career. The Finnish did it during the third ever sprint quali for the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix today. The Mercedes driver will start.....check out full post »