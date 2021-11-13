No. 18 Baylor dominates No. 4 Oklahoma to shake up College Football Playoff race

Baylor knocked No. 4 Oklahoma from the unbeaten ranks by dominating the Sooners 27-14, opening up the College Football Playoff and Big 12 race.

