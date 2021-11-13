F1 Starting Grid 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix

Event: Brazilian Grand Prix Track: Autodromo Interlagos Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 18:00 CET | 19:00 UK | 11:00 LA | 03:00 Tokio Valtteri Bottas won pole by winning sprint qualifying today. The Finnish Mercedes driver overtook Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen at the right away at start. The Mercedes driver made.....check out full post »