England striker Tammy Abraham left Chelsea for AS Roma in the summer to get regular football - and was immediately told he was 'too nice' by manager Jose MourinhoFull Article
Jose Mourinho wants England striker Tammy Abraham to get nasty in Italy
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
The advice Jose Mourinho gave Tammy Abraham after his summer transfer from Chelsea to Roma
Jose Mourinho told Tammy Abraham to be more aggressive after he left Chelsea in the summer, with the striker thriving in recent..
Football.london
‘Be a monster’ – England’s Tammy Abraham hails Jose Mourinho pep talk
England striker Tammy Abraham believes he has been turned into a “monster” by Roma boss Jose Mourinho.
Belfast Telegraph