England 32-15 Australia: Eddie Jones hails Freddie Steward try as 'one of England's best'
Published
Freddie Steward's first-half try in the win over Australia was one of the best England have ever scored, claims head coach Eddie Jones.Full Article
Published
Freddie Steward's first-half try in the win over Australia was one of the best England have ever scored, claims head coach Eddie Jones.Full Article
Freddie Steward scored his first Test try as England enjoyed their eighth successive win against Australia under coach Eddie Jones..