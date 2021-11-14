RJ Young breaks down the Oklahoma Sooner's loss to the Baylor Bears, ending its quest for an undefeated season. He discusses what this means for the rest of the Sooners’ season and their chances at making the College Football Playoff.Full Article
RJ Young: Oklahoma’s Playoff hopes are ‘in the trash can’ after loss to Baylor
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Oklahoma's Playoff hopes 'in the trash can' after loss to Baylor -- RJ Young
FOX Sports
RJ Young breaks down Oklahoma's loss, ending its quest for an undefeated season. He discusses what this means for the rest of the..