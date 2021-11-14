Conor Gallagher gets ‘deserved’ first England call-up as Crystal Palace midfielder brought in for San Marino match with five players not travelling for World Cup qualifier
Conor Gallagher has been called up to the England senior squad for the first time. The Crystal Palace midfielder, who is on loan from Chelsea, has starred under Patrick Vieira this season. The 21-year-old has four Premier League goals and two assists in 10 games this season and has thrived in the Eagles side. Gallagher […]Full Article