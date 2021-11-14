Red Bull Salzburg could have fielded Erling Haaland, Sadio Mane, Patson Daka and Naby Keita together, with Liverpool-linked Karim Adeyemi the next off their incredible production line
Published
It’s pretty amazing the impact an energy drink brand can have on the world of sport. Formula One has headlined Red Bull’s impact, with two separate teams and four world titles, and secured a legacy that reaches far into extreme sports and even further. In 2005 Red Bull delved into football when owner Dietrich Mateschitz […]Full Article