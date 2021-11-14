Roy Keane is ‘bullying’ Harry Maguire, says Gabby Agbonlahor, who claims former Manchester United midfielder should ‘get behind’ current Red Devils captain
Published
Roy Keane has been accused of bullying Harry Maguire by former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor. Keane labelled the United captain ‘embarrassing’ after his celebration during England’s 5-0 win against Albania. Maguire headed in Reece James’ free-kick to put the Three Lions 1-0 ahead, before running to the corner flag, cupping and then putting his fingers […]Full Article