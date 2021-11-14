Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news from BirminghamLive brings what has been said about the Man Utd future of Donny van de Beek with the Dutchman struggling at Old Trafford.Full Article
Manchester United transfer prediction made as Wolves eye Donny van de Beek deal
Lichfield Mercury0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Real Madrid banking on 'bargain Donny van de Beek deal' that will anger Man Utd fans
Daily Star
Real Madrid could complete an unlikely raid for Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek following a 'significant' reduction on..
-
Real Madrid eye move to sign 24-year-old from Man United in cut-price deal – report
The Sport Review
-
Wolves want van de Beek
SoccerNews.com