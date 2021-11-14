News24.com | Australia power past New Zealand to win maiden T20 World Cup title
Australia are the T20 World Cup champions after a resounding victory over New Zealand in the final in Dubai.
Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets to win their maiden Twenty20 World Cup title on Sunday.
David Warner and Mitchell Marsh stitched a 92-run partnership for the second wicket as Australia made a mockery of the score of 172..