Race Results 2021 Brazilian F1 Grand Prix

Event: Brazilian Grand Prix Track: Autodromo Interlagos Weather: dry 18.6°C Tarmac: dry 39.8°C Humidity: 46.2% Wind: 0.2 m/s SW Pressure: 784.8 bar Lewis Hamiltonn scored his 101st race win today. The British driver won the Brazilian F1 GP for the 2nd time. It was his 6th race win of the 2021 season. The Mercedes driver.....check out full post »