T20 Men's World Cup final highlights: Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets
Watch highlights of Australia's comprehensive eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in Dubai as they win their first ever T20 Men's World Cup.Full Article
Watch the best shots of Mitchell Marsh's unbeaten 77 from 50 balls as he hits 10 boundaries to guide Australia to an eight-wicket..
Australia power to an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand to win the Men's T20 World Cup for the first time.