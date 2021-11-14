Lewis Hamilton roars to victory at Brazilian Grand Prix after starting race in TENTH to overtake rival Max Verstappen in Sao Paolo
Lewis Hamilton reignited his dream for a record-breaking eighth world championship after securing a brilliant victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix. Hamilton started 10th after a series of penalties, but fought his way past rival Max Verstappen with just 12 laps left on an extraordinary afternoon in Sao Paulo, following a ding-dong battle in the […]Full Article