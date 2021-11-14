'I'm back!': Cam Newton scores 2 touchdowns on first 2 plays in return to Carolina Panthers
Cam Newton signed with the Carolina Panthers Thursday, completing his reunion with the team. He scored the first two times he touched the ball.
Michael Vick says he's super excited to see Cam Newton returning to the Carolina Panthers after being released from the New England..
Cam Newton is heading back to Carolina. He agreed to a deal for the rest of the season that can reportedly be worth up to $10..
