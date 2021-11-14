Watch brutal slow-motion KO of Kid Galahad which Eddie Hearn called ‘the most stunning thing I’ve ever seen in a boxing ring’
Published
Kid Galahad has issued a response after being brutally knocked out by Kiko Martinez on Saturday night. Galahad lost his IBF world featherweight title in a shock upset after getting caught twice with seriously powerful overhand rights. The Ingle Gym disciple was seemingly cruising to victory and outclassing his 35-year-old adversary, when a right hand […]Full Article