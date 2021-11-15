Theo Walcott heaps praise on Southampton teammate Tino Livramento and says Chelsea academy graduate reminds him of Gareth Bale, who took the Premier League by storm
After arriving from Chelsea in the summer transfer window, 19-year-old right-back Tino Livramento has been a shining light in the Southampton team this season. The defender cost the Premier League side £5million and speaking to talkSPORT, Theo Walcott was full of praise for his teammate. Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has shown a lot of faith in […]Full Article