Red Bull dazzled by Mercedes incredible straight-line speed

Red Bull dazzled by Mercedes incredible straight-line speed

F1-Fansite

Published

Nov.15 - It is "too early" to consider protesting against Mercedes, despite the reigning champions emerging suddenly with "incredible" straight line speed in Brazil. "We need to look at where that speed comes from," said Red Bull boss Christian Horner. "It's not normal and we need to look at it, but it's too early to.....check out full post »

Full Article