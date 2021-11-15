T20 World Cup final: Australia come good - just in time for the Ashes
Published
It is typical of Australia that they found a way to win the T20 World Cup - the perfect confidence boost three weeks before England are in town.Full Article
Published
It is typical of Australia that they found a way to win the T20 World Cup - the perfect confidence boost three weeks before England are in town.Full Article
Australia power to an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand to win the Men's T20 World Cup for the first time.
All you need to know about tomorrow morning's Twenty20 World Cup final between the Black Caps and Australia.Two years after an..