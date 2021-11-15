Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez inflicted a lot of damage on each other in their clash at UFC Vegas 42, but there was no shortage of respect when they met again in an ambulance afterwardsFull Article
UFC stars Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez take photo inside ambulance after brutal fight
Daily Star0 shares 3 views
Related news coverage
Conor McGregor hints at Max Holloway rematch with menacing staredown before he beat Yair Rodriguez in fight Dana White labelled ‘one of best ever in UFC’
Conor McGregor hinted that he wants to fight Max Holloway again as he stared down the fighter from his living room. Holloway beat..
talkSPORT