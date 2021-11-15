‘Pathetic’ Roy Keane is ‘too scared’ to go after Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Adrian Durham defends Harry Maguire for England celebration
Adrian Durham has issued a withering response to Roy Keane, calling the Manchester United legend 'pathetic' and 'embarrassing' for his outburst at Harry Maguire. The current United skipper has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks, with a series of high-profile mistakes in defeats to Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City. Having not kept a […]