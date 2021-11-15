Lewis Hamilton v Max Verstappen key battles: Brit driver told ‘f*** them all’ by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff at Brazilian Grand Prix while Red Bull man calls rival ‘stupid idiot’ and gives him the finger
The 2021 campaign has brought the most fiercely competitive battle to be crowned Formula One world champion in recent memory. Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have held something of a monopoly over the ultimate prize in recent years but Red Bull have been developing their own gem who could dominate the sport for years to come. […]Full Article