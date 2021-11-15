Steven Gerrard opened up on his decision to become Aston Villa manager in an interview with club cameras at Bodymoor Heath.Full Article
Steven Gerrard agrees with Robbie Savage after accepting Aston Villa job
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard savagely trolled by Hibs star after Rangers comments
Daily Star
Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous did not hold back in his interview following a 3-1 win over Rangers in the Scottish League Cup,..
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard sends special message to Dean Smith
Lichfield Mercury
Advertisement
More coverage
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard’s response over Liverpool return shows true intentions
Daily Star
New Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has stated that he is “all in” on his new role despite claims that he is using the club..