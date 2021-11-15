England playing ‘best football’ which was highlighted by impressive 5-0 win over Albania, but fans shouldn’t take World Cup qualification for granted
Published
Former England international Dean Ashton says the way the Three Lions are playing at the moment is ‘some of the best football he’s ever seen’ from the national team. Manager Gareth Southgate – who is reportedly set to sign a new contract with England – has got his side playing some impressive football, which was highlighted by […]Full Article