Cristiano Ronaldo conceded that Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Serbia was “tough” but vowed that Portugal’s hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup are “still very much alive.” Despite an early goal from Renato Sanches in Lisbon, an equaliser from Dusan Tadic and a 90th-minute Aleksandar Mitrovic header saw Serbia leapfrog Portugal to win Group A in World Cup […]