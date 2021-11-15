Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola LIVE on talkSPORT: Date, UK start time, undercard and latest news for Boxxer event with Caroline Dubois in action

Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola headlines the BOXXER action in London this weekend. ‘The Midnight Train’ Riakporhe will face off against ‘God’s Power’ Durodola for the vacant WBC Silver cruiserweight title at the Wembley Arena. The card will also include Hosea Burton vs Dan Azeez and the professional debut of Team GB boxing star Caroline […]