Andy Carroll: Reading sign former Newcastle and England striker
Published
Former Newcastle United and England striker Andy Carroll joins Reading on a short-term deal until the middle of January.Full Article
Published
Former Newcastle United and England striker Andy Carroll joins Reading on a short-term deal until the middle of January.Full Article
Carroll, who has also played for West Ham, made nine appearances for England between 2010 and 2012, scoring twice.
Former Newcastle United and England striker Andy Carroll joins Reading on a short-term deal until the middle of January.