Skip Bayless on Aaron Rodgers' performance: He was fortunate Russell Wilson played poorly I UNDISPUTED

Aaron Rodgers made his return to the field to face off with Russell Wilson, but it turned out to be a defensive slugfest in Green Bay as the Packers won 17-0 against the Seahawks. Rodgers had zero touchdowns and one interception in his comeback performance, admitting he was quote: 'a little misty' with emotions, adding: 'I just don't take these things for granted, walking off the field as a winner... then hearing that type of response from the crowd; it was a little extra special today.' Skip Bayless grades Rodgers' performance in his return against the Seahawks.