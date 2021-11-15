Skip Bayless: I saw Cam Newton in presence alone, completely re-energize the whole franchise I UNDISPUTED
Published
After returning to the Carolina Panthers in the stadium where he played his first NFL game, Cam Newton flashed back to his Superman days. The former MVP ran for a touchdown and threw for another score in limited backup snaps as the Panthers were all smiles during their 34-10 upset win over the Arizona Cardinals. Skip Bayless reacts to Cam's return and breaks down what this means for the Panthers moving forward if he becomes the starter.Full Article