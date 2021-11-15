The Dallas Cowboys are looking like the real deal to Colin Cowherd after they defeated the Washington Football Team over Week 10. Watch as Colin breaks down the biggest things going from Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.Full Article
Colin Cowherd is finally seeing it for the Dallas Cowboys I THE HERD
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Jimmy Johnson: The Cowboys both on offense and defense are as talented as any team in the league I THE HERD
FOX Sports
Fox NFL analyst Jimmy Johnson joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the collection of playmakers on the Dallas Cowboys following a..