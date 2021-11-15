Marcellus Wiley: The Panthers should start Cam Newton to see how much juice he has left I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Cam Newton did not start in the highly-anticipated return to the Carolina Panthers in Week 10, but did leave a mark. He ran for one touchdown and threw for another in Carolina's upset against the Arizona Cardinals. Head Coach Matt Rhule did not commit to Cam starting next Sunday, but said earlier that he will get most of the first team snaps in practice this week. After the game, Cam said quote: 'It was just a rush of emotion, but I know a lot of people in the media..want to make it about me..it's not about me. This was an impeccable team win.' Marcellus Wiley explains why the Panthers should name Cam as the starter.