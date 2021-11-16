Mumbai: Cricketer Hardik Pandya on Tuesday denied reports that two 5 crore wristwatches were seized by him at Mumbai airport upon his return from Dubai, claiming that there was only one watch worth Price ₹ 1.5 crore has been taken for “proper valuation”. An ANI news agency report published on Tuesday said two watches were seized by customs on Sunday night because Mr Pandya allegedly did not receive receipts for them. Rebutting the allegation, Mr. Pandya posted a statement on Twitter saying, “I voluntarily went to the customs counter at Mumbai airport to declare the items I was carrying and pay the customs duties as requested. The information has spread. […]



Hardik Pandya Clarifies ‘Rs 5 Crore Watch Seized by Airport Customs’