Liverpool FC, Man City scouting 25-year-old striker – report
Published
Liverpool FC and Manchester City are both keeping tabs on Hwang Hee-chan ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report […]Full Article
Published
Liverpool FC and Manchester City are both keeping tabs on Hwang Hee-chan ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report […]Full Article
A report in the Sunday Mirror claims that the Premier League duo have already scouted the striker several times this season.