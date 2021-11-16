Snoop Dogg and Joe Rogan disagree over Logan Paul vs Mike Tyson

Snoop Dogg and Joe Rogan disagree over Logan Paul vs Mike Tyson

Daily Star

Published

Logan Paul and Mike Tyson are on the brink of agreeing a bout for early 2022, and American rapper Snoop Dogg has backed 'Iron Mike' to make light work of the YouTuber

Full Article