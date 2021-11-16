Conor McGregor in Twitter spat with ex-UFC star who calls him 'rich little weirdo'

Conor McGregor in Twitter spat with ex-UFC star who calls him 'rich little weirdo'

Daily Star

Published

Conor McGregor has brutally responded to former UFC sensation Chael Sonnen, after the American labelled him as a 'little rich weirdo' whilst recording his ESPN show

Full Article