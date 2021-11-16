Skip Bayless on OBJ’s Rams debut vs. 49ers: Baker Mayfield is chuckling; he’s difficult to deal with I UNDISPUTED

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Hollywood debut ended up being a box office dud last night. The wide receiver only had 18 yards on two catches for the LA Rams. The only other time he was targeted resulted in an interception on the Rams' opening drive. LA's offense never clicked, and the San Francisco 49ers took advantage, steamrolling to a 31-10 win. Skip Bayless reacts to OBJ's low production debut and what this means for the Rams.