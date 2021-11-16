Leicester City v Chelsea live commentary and team news: Tielemans doubtful, Lukaku, Werner and Mount could return from injury ahead of Premier League clash at King Power Stadium
Published
Chelsea return to Premier League action this weekend when they travel to take on Leicester City. The Blues have enjoyed a largely excellent start to the season and find themselves at the top of the Premier League by winning eight of their 11 matches so far. However, after stumbling to a 1-1 draw with Burnley […]Full Article