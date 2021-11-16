Derby County accept 21-point deduction to leave Wayne Rooney’s side bottom of Championship table and facing prospect of relegation to League One
Derby County have accepted a further nine-point deduction, with an addition three points suspended, following an agreement reached with the EFL. The club have admitted to breaches of the English Football League’s profitability and sustainability rules over the £81million sale of Pride Park to former owner Mel Morris. This now takes the Rams’ total points […]Full Article