Azeem Rafiq gives powerful testimony on ‘inhuman’ treatment by Yorkshire after unborn son died, was called ‘P***’ constantly, and details racist abuse by Gary Ballance
Azeem Rafiq gave a powerful and emotional account of the 'inhuman' treatment he received at Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Rafiq was appearing before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Tuesday and detailed the racist abused he suffered at the club over many years. He first alleged racial harassment and bullying against the county