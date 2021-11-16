Liverpool already planning for life without Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino, confirms Fabrizio Romano, with Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma one of the players on their radar
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano insists that Liverpool are already planning for future transfer windows – with Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma one of the players they are potentially keeping an eye on. Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, and Roberto Firmino’s contracts all expire in the summer of 2023, with many wondering where the next generation of forwards will […]Full Article