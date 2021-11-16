Qualification for the European sides ends on Tuesday night and we will know which teams have secured home and away play-off semi-finals in MarchFull Article
When is the draw for the World Cup play-offs?
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
World Cup 2022 play-offs: Draw date, fixture schedule, seeded and unseeded teams with Italy, Portugal, Scotland and Wales in the hat
talkSPORT
The race to Qatar is alive and kicking as countries from all over the world look to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Usually a..
-
Makeshift USMNT lucky to escape Jamaica with a point
Upworthy
-
Cristian Romero hobbles off for Argentina to give Antonio Conte selection headache ahead of Tottenham clash against Leeds with Oliver Skipp banned and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg a doubt
talkSPORT
-
Vinicius Jr pulls off outrageous rainbow flick after being nutmegged by Angel Di Maria as Argentina book place at Qatar World Cup in 2022 with Brazil draw
talkSPORT
-
Argentina 0-0 Brazil: Copa America champions secure World Cup spot
BBC Sport
Advertisement
More coverage
Tite fumes at ´inconceivable´ VAR non-decision on Otamendi elbow
SoccerNews.com
Brazil head coach Tite blasted the video assistant referee (VAR) and labelled it “inconceivable” that Nicolas Otamendi was not..
-
News24.com | Argentina qualify for World Cup after Brazil draw
News24
-
Scaloni celebrates ´magnificent´ year after Argentina qualify for World Cup as Messi allays fitness
SoccerNews.com
-
Nigeria/Cape Verde: Super Eagles Book World Cup Play-Off Spot After Nervy Cape Verde Draw
allAfrica.com
-
USMNT were fortunate, frustrated to leave Jamaica with draw in World Cup qualifying
Upworthy