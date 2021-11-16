Wales secure a seeded play-off spot after draw against Belgium in final World Cup qualifying Group E match, as Kieffer Moore’s strike cancels out Kevin De Bruyne beauty
Published
Wales have secured a seeded play-off spot with a 1-1 draw against Belgium in their final World Cup qualifying Group E match in Cardiff. Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne put the visitors ahead with a fantastic strike from the edge of the box inside the first 15 minutes. But Kieffer Moore, who was playing