Marcellus Wiley: I have little concern for the Bucs; Tom Brady took every route to hoist that SB I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have dropped back-to-back games after losing to the Washington Football Team. Tom Brady has thrown four interceptions in that span. Bruce Arians called the team quote: 'very dumb' after Sunday's loss. However, according to FOX Bet Sportsbook, the Bucs are the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl behind the Buffalo Bills. Marcellus Wiley explains why he has 'low to no concern' for the Bucs, especially with Tom Brady's paths to each Super Bowl title.