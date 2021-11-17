Chris Kreider scores his 12th goal as Rangers beat Canadiens for fourth straight victory
Published
Kaapo Kakko scored for the second straight game and Julien Gauthier got his first goal of the season in victory over Canadiens.Full Article
Published
Kaapo Kakko scored for the second straight game and Julien Gauthier got his first goal of the season in victory over Canadiens.Full Article
Chris Kreider had another goal, Kaapo Kakko scored for the second straight game, and the New York Rangers beat the Montreal..